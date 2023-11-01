Former Chiefs player disappointed in PSL sentence

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back David Kannemeyer feels harsher sentencing should have been applied to the club's misbehaving fans. On Tuesday the Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that the Soweto giants will be playing their game against the bottom-of-the-table Cape Town Spurs without supporters.Majavu confirmed that the initially suspended sentence of playing one match without fans and an R50 000 fine would now take effect."The plan is to educate the supporters because there are a lot of supporters that didn't play the game; therefore, they only see what they see.
"Why the Cape Town Spurs game? Why not the Soweto Derby? Now you are punishing Cape Town Spurs as well because they will not be having fans, so it's crazy." Kannemeyer says maybe it is time the Amakhosi management starts to look deeper into the problem and not just scratch the surface.
"It's sad that they always choose to react this way the Chiefs supporters but, is the Kaizer Chiefs group of players pulling their weight? "The club has been hiring and firing coaches for the last five years, but the players are they the group that can take you the extra mile?
"So, the players must also look at themselves. I know if Cavin Johnson doesn't get the results he will be gone too soon. "If the management can't see it's not the coaches, then I don't know. It must be the players. They have changed good coaches over the last five years Chiefs. Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS
