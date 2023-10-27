Former Chiefs coach: This is where it went wrong for Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Renowned coach Farouk Khan has shared his thoughts on where he believes it went wrong for former head coach Molefi Ntseki at Kaizer Chiefs.

Following an underwhelming start to the season that saw Amakhosi win just three of 13 matches across all competitions under head coach Molefi Ntseki, the club’s hierarchy announced a string of changes in the technical team on Monday.

