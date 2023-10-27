Former All Blacks captain predicts epic showdown with Springboks

The Springboks and All Blacks will contest the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Photo: SA Rugby and NZ Rugby via X.The Springboks and All Blacks will contest the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Photo: SA Rugby and NZ Rugby via X.fever is building in New Zealand with a former All Blacks captain predicting a “cracking” final against South Africa in Paris this weekend while tickets are being snapped up for a stadium screening at the country’s home of rugby, Eden Park.

Under head coach Ian Foster, New Zealand made a rocky start to the tournament with a defeat to France but eventually earned a place in the final with a hard-fought win over top-ranked Ireland in the knockout stages before routing Argentina.

Eden Park stadium in Auckland, where the All Blacks play home Test matches, is hosting a free public viewing event for the final. In the capital Wellington, super-fan Emily McDonald is so confident of an All Blacks win that she got a tattoo to commemorate them winning the World Cup inked on her thigh, even before the 44-6 semi-final win over Argentina.Sean Fitzpatrick, part of the All Blacks team which won the 1987 World Cup on home soil and the captain when they lost the 1995 final to hosts South Africa, is anticipating a battle royale. headtopics.com

“They just need to believe in themselves and do exactly what they have been doing. There is a lot of experience.”

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Springboks vs All Blacks: Biggest match in rugby history – PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONThe biggest ever Rugby World Cup final and the greatest match in rugby history is upon as with the Springboks and All Blacks fighting for everything and more. Read more ⮕

Tipsy Lady in Springboks Jersey Accidentally Cheers for All Blacks, Video Amuses South AfricansA woman was recorded cheering for the All Blacks while wearing a Springbok Jersery and people could nt stop laughing at the cute video which is trending. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

– Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of All Blacks clash'They are in excellent form, and we will have to be at our very best,' Springboks coach on All Blacks performance ahead of the RWC final. Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

RWC: Mzansi Amused As Bonang Matheba Issues Warning to All Blacks Ahead of Springboks FinalBonang Matheba is standing firm with the Springboks as they prepare to face the All Blacks at the RWC finals. Queen B warned the New Zealand team ahead of the match. Read more ⮕