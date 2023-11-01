Former All Black rejoins Crusaders

Crotty signed a one-year contract as the Crusaders bid for an eighth straight Super Rugby title under new head coach Rob Penney, who has replaced the All Blacks-bound Scott Robertson. The 35-year-old won the last of his 48 New Zealand caps at the 2019 World Cup, the same year he departed for Kubota Spears after 152 appearances for the Crusaders.“When I left the Crusaders, I didn’t think this day would come. I’m just really grateful,” Crotty said.

Crotty will provide valuable experience after the departures of All Blacks trio Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku to overseas clubs. “He’s been a cornerstone of this place for a long time, helped to form the culture we have here, and is a leader both on and off the field,” said Penney.

A chance meeting with Crusaders assistant coach James Marshall earlier this year, after Crotty’s return from Japan, led to him re-signing. “It just came about going for a walk with the family to grab a coffee, Jimmy Marshall drives past and yells out of the window: ‘Can you come down to training?'” Crotty told reporters.Devin Hermanus

This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Former All Black Crotty rejoins Super Rugby champions CrusadersThe 35-year-old won the last of his 48 New Zealand caps at the 2019 World Cup, the same year he departed for Kubota Spears after 152 appearances for the Crusaders.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: All Blacks star rejoins Crusaders for one last Super Rugby title bidFormer All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty has rejoined the Super Rugby champion Crusaders for the 2024 season.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Game and Makro launch early Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart’s Game, Makro and Builders have launched early Black Friday deals as part of their annual month-long sales.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Makro and Game reveal first Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart has so much confidence in its deals, that it is encouraging shoppers to compare its offers using price comparison tools.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda: Former MP Mbonimana to Publish Book on SobrietyDr Gamariel Mbonimana, a former Member of Parliament, has announced the upcoming release of his book titled 'Embracing the Power of Sobriety', which aims to discourage drug addiction and alcohol abuse, particularly among the youth.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Family Black: All Blacks’ kids console their fathers after defeat [pictures]All Blacks players' kids impressed fans as they consoled their fathers on the pitch after losing the final to the Springboks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »