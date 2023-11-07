Ford South Africa Donates Maths and Science Lab to Primary School

As part of its centenary celebrations, Ford South Africa donated a maths and science container lab to Agnes Chidi Primary School in Mamelodi. The company's ongoing investment in local operations since 2009 amounts to around R27 billion, and it contributes significantly to the country's GDP. Ford SA plans to donate mathematics and science labs to 100 primary schools across the nine provinces in the country.

