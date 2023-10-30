For 1st time, Indonesia government recognizes ancestral forests in Aceh — but only some

The Indonesian government has recognized 22,549 hectares (55,700 acres) of ancestral forests in Aceh, on the northern tip of Sumatra — the first time for the region.

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has recognized community claims to ancestral forests in the Sumatran province of Aceh for the first time in history. Ilyas, the chief of the Beungga mukim, said the community had proposed for recognition 10,900 hectares (26,900 acres) of its ancestral forests, with the ministry recognizing 4,060 hectares (10,000 acres) of them.Now that the government has formally recognized the ancestral forests, Ilyas said his mukim would manage its forests collectively in a sustainable manner, by zoning 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of the forests as a protected area.

After receiving the titles for their ancestral forests, members of the mukim would formulate a plan to manage the forests, he said. Besides cultivating crops that could be sold to the market, the forests could also provide income to the community through carbon trading, Abdul said. headtopics.com

This is where Indigenous and local communities could participate in the market, by conserving their forests and selling the carbon.However, there are concerns that Indigenous communities will be sidelined from the market since carbon trading is a much more complex concept to grasp than forestry businesses like timber sales.

