Footballer Shot '10 Times' In Brazil

The 21-year-old striker played for Sao Bernardo FC in the country's third tier, Serie C, but spent time on the books of Cruzeiro and Botafogo as a youngster. , the forward returned to his home town this week on holiday and was shot 10 times on Tuesday, eventually passing on at the Simioni Emergency Care Unit.His club, Sao Bernardo, issued a statement this week on social media confirming the horrible news.

"The Sao Bernardo Football Club regrets with great regret the news of the passing of our athlete Felipe Diogo Bernardes Ferreira (Felipe Diogo)," it read. A former teammate of his, Yan Eduardo De Campos wrote an emotional tribute to him in a long post on Instagram.

"As a player, for sure, he was one of the greatest talents of the 2002 generation that we had in Ribeirao black," he wrote. "You were authentic, but I always warned you about your citizenship training. In order to train, it is necessary to constantly accompany the athlete, providing proper guidance. Need to be present at all times, offer emotional support, encourage study and personal development. There were a lot of people profiting too much and training less. In our last conversation, we talked about this and you agreed."Today we say goodbye to our friend Felipe Diogo, the FAVELA.

