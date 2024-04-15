Food Insecurity on the Rise in West and Central Africa

Almost 55 million people are facing further food and nutrition insecurity in West and Central Africa during the region's three-month lean season from June through August, the UN World Food Programme

This is a four million increase in the number of people currently dealing with food insecurity in that region. Mali is facing the worst situation - around 2,600 people there are presumed to be experiencing catastrophic hunger - IPC food classification index phase 5 , UN Children's Fund UNICEF and WFP, are calling on national governments, international organizations, civil society and the private sector, to establish sustainable solutions to strengthen and support food security and increase agricultural productivity.

He said this was"crucial not only to ensure healthy, affordable diets all year round, but also and above all to protect biodiversity, with the potential to mitigate the effects of climate change, and). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 400 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

Food Insecurity West And Central Africa Lean Season UN World Food Programme Mali Hunger Economic Challenges Grain Prices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Africa: Africa/Central Africa - the New Cold War Passes Through MercenariesIs the Central African Republic a 'Paradise of mercenaries'? The country has long been the scene of the intervention of various private military companies (PMCs), at least since March 2003, when François Bozizé took power in a coup supported by France against President Ange-Félix Patassé.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Food Security and Food Safety in Africa Must Go Hand in HandMonica Musonda, CEO, Java Foods, and Board Member, Partners in Food Solutions (PFS)

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Hunger and Malnutrition Surging Across West and Central Africa, Says ReportViolence, economic turmoil, climate change and shrinking humanitarian assistance among factors propelling food insecurity

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Worsening Hunger Grips West and Central Africa Amid Persistent Conflict and Economic TurmoilNearly 55 million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to feed themselves in the June-August 2024 lean season, according to the March 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis released by the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS).

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

West Africa: Nigeria Seeks Joint West Africa Regional Protection of Undersea CablesPress Release - 'By ensuring the security of these vital assets, we can attract more investment, spur economic growth, and enhance our competitiveness on the global stage.'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

West Africa: Migration Very Serious Demographic Problem - UN Secgen's Ex-Special Envoy for West AfricaAnalysis - BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Migration is a very serious demographic problem, former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah said during the panel session on « Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors » within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »