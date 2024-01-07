Foldable Notebook Review: Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

In our experience, making a notebook “foldable” while allowing marketing teams to spin up the old “it’s two devices in one, guys, a notebook and a tablet” line, generally only serves to inflate the price of the device., which despite its middling performance and hardware retailed at the time for R30 000 – just short of the same RRP as a premium gaming notebook.

With the Expertbook, we argued that the folding nature served only as a gimmick and that professionals who actually require the kind of accessibility a tablet provides would rather get more specialised hardware like a Wacom board, or an iPad. And then we received yet another folding notebook to review from rival brand Acer South Africa, namely the Aspire 5 Spin 14, which is even more impressive in its “foldability” and tablet-ing, and it’s cheaper than the Expertbook. We think the Aspire 5 may be nearing the sweet spot for these kinds of devices, but there was some distinct lack in a few department





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Online School Registrations Offer Flexibility for Late ApplicantsWhile failing to secure a 2024 enrolment at a physical school is a huge concern for parents, it could actually be a blessing in disguise. Online school registrations remain open, offering a flexible alternative for late applicants.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Get Ready for the New School Year with EVERKI BagsStock up on purchases for the new school year with EVERKI bags, which offer a stylish design and a limited lifetime warranty. Save money by investing in a bag that lasts for years.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Gizzu Hero UPS Portable Power Stations: The Easiest Way to Beat Load-SheddingGizzu's Hero UPS Portable Power Stations are a popular choice in South Africa due to their affordability and advanced specifications. These portable power stations offer convenience and can be easily carried around the home or taken on holidays. With a LiFePO4 battery, they can be recharged quickly.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Vatican allows blessings for same-sex couples in landmark rulingThe Vatican has approved a ruling stating that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies. The blessings are seen as a sign that God welcomes all, but should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage. Priests will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to offer the blessings.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

The Importance of Enterprise Collaboration in Managing Employee RelationshipsEnterprise collaboration has become a critical success factor for organisations wanting to better manage employee relationships and engagement. The right tools reshape performance and offer solutions to common impediments that hinder collaboration within organisations.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »