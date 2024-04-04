Foden's hat-trick leads Manchester City to victory over Aston Villa

Phil Foden's hat-trick leads Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are left out. This win puts City within one point of league leaders Arsenal.

