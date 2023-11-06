Flooding in Somalia leaves at least 14 dead and thousands trapped

At least 14 people have died due to flooding triggered by heavy rains in Somalia and thousands remain trapped. The flooding began last month due to the rising water levels in the Juba and Shabelle rivers which caused them to overflow. Over 47,000 people have fled their homes, the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency (Ocha) says. Bridges and roads have been destroyed by the downpours, making it difficult to reach affected households.

A number of toilets are overflowing into residential areas, raising the risks of water-borne diseases. Jubbaland, Hirshabelle, and South West states are the most affected and the Somali government has declared an emergency in these areas. The government is mobilising resources in an effort to rescue people, Information Minister Daud Aweis wrote in a statement on X. The country is experiencing heavier than normal rains after emerging from one of its worst droughts in four decades, which may have killed some 43,000 people. Kenya suffered a flood last week which left two people dead and one missing, according to Associated Press. OCHA said in September that East Africa was likely to encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon. El Niño is caused by the Pacific Ocean warming and is linked to flooding, cyclones, drought, and wildfires

South Africa Headlines Read more: BBCAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCAFRİCA: Africa Live: Thousands trapped in Somalia flash floodsAuthorities say the floods have caused widespread damage and appeal for support - and more.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Somalia floods displace more than 113,000 a year after droughtFloods caused by heavy rains across parts of Somalia have displaced more than 113,000 people and 'temporarily affected' hundreds of thousands, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Somalia floods displace more than 113 000 a year after drought - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The rains come a year after the Horn of Africa nation suffered its worst drought in four decades.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Smash them…PHYSICALLY’ – Wallaby legends tell hilarious story about SA fanIt's been a week since the Rugby World Cup final and memorable fan moments and anecdotes are still flooding the airwaves.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: At Least 157 People Dead in Earthquake in NepalSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Eskom ‘plan’ sees no coal shutdown until 2028 (at least)Over 6 000MW of capacity will likely be kept online for as long as possible …

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »