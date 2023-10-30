Flooding in Somalia Causes Bodies to Float Through Streets

Following Somalia's worst floods in a century, gushing waters have swept through a cemetery in the central city of Galkayo, leaving bodies floating through the streets. With houses partially submerged and human remains floating nearby, there is fear of an outbreak of disease. Some of the bodies were recognisable, further traumatising people. Unearthed bones have also been found as the water has subsided. At least 32 people have been killed and the UN warns that more than 1.

6 million people could be affected in the devastating floods

6 million people could be affected in the devastating floods

