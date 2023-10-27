Floating tankers line up off SA to ensure diesel power

South Africa is utilising ships to store diesel as part of an effort to ensure supply to run generators and reduce electricity outages that have crimped the economy. Diesel-fired turbines typically intended for peak use have been increasingly run to meet demand while state-owned utility Eskom’s poorly maintained coal plants remain susceptible to frequent breakdowns.

“As there is limited storage, PetroSA has taken a process of using floating tankers to ensure that product is readily available as and when required according to forecasts as agreed with Eskom,” the state-owned oil company said in a letter to stakeholders dated October 18. There were four tankers designated to deliver diesel to PetroSA “to supply key customers” and one carrying gasoline, it said.

