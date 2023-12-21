Flight Centre Travel Group Establishes AI Centre of Excellence

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), one of the world’s largest travel management companies, has announced the establishment of an ‘AI Centre of Excellence,’ a new global division that will focus on promoting, adopting, and integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the company’s corporate divisions.

The ‘AI Centre of Excellence’ will strategically harness the power of AI to revolutionise FCTG’s flagship business travel divisions Corporate Traveller and FCM, by enriching customer experiences, boosting employee productivity and more.Bonnie Smith, GM of FCM and Corporate Traveller South Africa, explains the launch of the AI Centre of Excellence places the Flight Centre Travel Group at the forefront of technological progress in South Africa. She says: “AI is a game-changer, undoubtedly transforming how we approach business travel. However, the real magic happens when we blend AI’s efficiency with the depth and flexibility of human expertis





