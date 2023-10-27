Fleurs targets silverware after joining Chiefs

'I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys,' Fleurs told the Chiefs official website.Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs on a two-year contract.

Fleurs left SuperSport when his contract expired at the end of last season and has been training with Chiefs, who have now decided to snap the 23 year-old up on a free transfer.Chiefs official website.

“There is a great bond here; it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest club and I want to help us win things.”“Results haven’t been going our way lately but we will turn it around through hard work, because there is great talent here and we will get it right. headtopics.com

