Fleurs looking to play his part in restoring glory days at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Luke Fleurs on a two-year contract, with an option for a further season.“We are very excited and happy to have Luke(Fleurs) join us. The young man has great technical abilities and I think he will fit really well into how we want to approach the game and the kind of football we would like to play going forward,” Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Fleurs said he was pleased to sign with the Glamour Boys and was looking to play his part in restoring the glory days to the Amakhosi Faithful.“There is a great bond here; it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest Club and I want to help us win things,” Fleurs said.

