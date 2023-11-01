FLATFOOT ACCESS FESTIVAL 2023 A Feast of Dance for All Abilities 28 November

The festival celebrates FLATFOOT’s 20-year history of encountering disability through dance education and development work, and more recently in their professional development work. “The journey toward access and training for dancers living with both intellectual and physical disabilities lies at the heart of FLATFOOT, and this small ever-growing festival,” says FLATFOOT’s Artistic Director Lliane Loots. “It is a wonderful moment of celebrating not just the incredible dancers, dance makers, and choreographers, but of the truly transformative power of dance to bind society together.
New works from the 7-year-old integrated dance programme working with dancers with Down Syndrome who fondly call themselves the “FLATFOOT Downie Dance Company”, will be performed. The company also performed at the inaugural SIBIKWA BODY MOVES festival in Benoni, Gauteng in 2022. For this festival they will perform alongside FLATFOOT in a new work called “now that we are here …” created by Lliane Loots in collaboration with all the dancers.
With the success and growth of the FLATFOOT Downie Dance programme, FLATFOOT set out (in the beginning of 2023) to start a new intake of dancers and training. After a series of workshops, and not excluding anyone, a group of six amazing dancers stuck it out and the group – now referred to as the “FLATFOOT ACCESS PANTHERS” – was born. The group was named by Kelly Louw – one of the participants.
Loots’s ongoing work with dancers using wheelchairs is showcased in a special trio created for dancer Julia Pitt alongside FLATFOOT’s Jabu Siphika and Ndumiso ‘Digga” Dube. “This new work is called “the infinite space between us”, and is a journey taken by three dancers that delves into how we hold, walk and wheel past or towards one another as we attempt to find or break connections,” explains Loots.
