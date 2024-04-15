Fixture Changes Continue for Mamelodi Sundowns

This is the chorus that Sundowns are growing used to singing with each passing week that has created tense moments for the PSL.As it stands, the conclusion of this season’s DStv Premiership season is hanging in suspension due to Sundowns’ CAF Champions League commitments.

Beyond that, Sundowns will again have their next match against Sekhukhune after today’s trip to Dobsonville Stadium also moved. It was the same in the quarterfinals when they became the only club playing of all that reached the last eight that had to play another match between the two legs. From there, they will play Kaizer Chiefs on April 30, before the back-to-back games against Royal AM on May 7 and May 11.

Mamelodi Sundowns Fixture Change League Games Rescheduled CAF Champions League

