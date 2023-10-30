In the previous weekend, the 2023 Rugby World Cup reached its conclusion as South Africa secured their fourth championship title by narrowly outscoring New Zealand, with a final score of 12-11. Image by Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock/Backpagepix.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended on Saturday 28, October as South Africa beat New Zealand by 12-11 for a record fourth title. The 20-year-old fly-half generated positive buzz after he kicked a match-winning penalty over England under-20s in 2022.

Since then, the lanky playmaker has made his senior debut with Irish province Leinster and helped his country to the final of this year’s World Rugby under-20s championship. With talismanic Ireland captain Johnny Sexton having retired from the sport, Prendergast joins Jack Crowley, Joey Carbery and Leinster teammate Ross Byrne as the candidates to fill the huge void left by him.Posolo Tuilagi from France headtopics.com

The giant lock comes from a family of famous rugby players, which includes former Samoa back-rower Henry Tuilagi, who is his father, and England centre Manu Tuilagi, his uncle. The Perpignan second-row shone during this year’s World Rugby under-20s championship as he helped France to a third straight title.

The 19-year-old, who moved from Samoa to France aged three, weighs a hefty 149 kg (328 pounds) and will put his hand up to partner Thibaud Flament or Cameron Woki in the World Cup in 2027.England’s Henry Arundell headtopics.com

The Racing 92 winger will turn 24 less than a week before the 2027 final and has already scored seven tries in just 10 Tests, five of them coming in the pool stage win over Chile in September. The fleet-footed former London Irish speedster announced himself to the rugby world by scoring a length-of-the-field try for the English club in Toulon in 2022 and will be a key part of Steve Bortwhick’s England squad over the coming campaigns.The tight-head prop made his international debut against Fiji during the World Cup in France just seven months after his 20th birthday.

