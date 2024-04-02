Five Suspects Arrested for Rhino Poaching and Illegal Elephant Tusk Trading in Limpopo

Limpopo police nabbed five individuals suspected of rhino poaching and illicit elephant tusk trading. Five suspects in Limpopo have been arrested for rhino poaching and illegal trades if elephant tusks. Col Malesela Ledwaba, police spokesperson, stated that the men were apprehended by the endangered species unit and wildlife security on Thursday.
The five men who four of them are reported to be foreigners and one South African are expected to appear at the Letsitele and Maake magistrates’ court. The five suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of an elephant tusk and contravention of the Immigration Act. Ledwaba stated that the team acted on intelligence regarding suspects planning to poach rhinos at a game reserve near Phalaborwa. “The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted on the R529 road in the Letsitele policing area, and during the search, police recovered a rifle bol
