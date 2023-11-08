Five Suspected Traffickers Arrested at OR Tambo Airport in Sting After R500m Cocaine Flown from SA to Australia

Police in Australia arrested five suspected traffickers after R500-million worth of cocaine was flown from South Africa to Australia. Now, police in South Africa have arrested another five suspects at OR Tambo International Airport. The arrests in Australia were made in October 2023, following a report of suspicious activity near the cargo area of a Sydney-bound flight in Johannesburg. This is the first crackdown of its kind.

