Five Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested at OR Tambo Airport

Five suspected drug traffickers have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after a separate earlier crackdown in Australia for cocaine smuggled there on a plane. Journalist Caryn Dolley’s Book ‘Clash of the Cartels’ details another case involving drugs being flown out of SA.One of the standout cases stems from 2019. It involved a 20-tonne excavator that arrived in Australia from South Africa — 384kg of cocaine, worth about R1.4-billion, was discovered crammed inside it.

In January 2021, for example, 81kg of methamphetamine was discovered inside a consignment of meat smokers delivered to Melbourne from Cape Town. Five suspected traffickers arrested at OR Tambo airport in sting after R500m cocaine flown from SA to Australia The month before, in October, five suspects were arrested in Australia after R500-million of cocaine was flown there from South Africa. The AFP has dismantled a significant organised crime enterprise by charging five Sydney men for their roles in importing about 100kg of cocaine in the cargo hold of a passenger plane from South Afric

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Suspected drug mule caught with dagga worth R400K at OR Tambo Airport - SABC NewsThe suspect will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Suspected drug mule arrested, OR Tambo International Airport South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa , world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Five Suspected Traffickers Arrested at OR Tambo Airport in Sting After R500m Cocaine Flown from SA to AustraliaPolice in Australia arrested five suspected traffickers after R500-million worth of cocaine was flown from South Africa to Australia . Now, police in South Africa have arrested another five suspects at OR Tambo International Airport. The arrests in Australia were made in October 2023, following a report of suspicious activity near the cargo area of a Sydney-bound flight in Johannesburg. This is the first crackdown of its kind.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: Uber drivers at OR Tambo Airport accused of rigging queuing system South Africa n and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa ’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Woman (60) nabbed with drugs worth R400k at OR Tambo Airport to appear in courtThe suspected drug mule was caught by the Gauteng Hawks on Sunday carrying eight blocks of compressed marijuana in her luggage.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: 60-year-old woman arrested with R400 000 worth of dagga at OR Tambo AirportSuspected drug mule busted at OR Tambo Airport with R400 000 worth of dagga; details of her arrest and upcoming court appearance.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »