Five NOT-so-famous things about The Beatles

Their name had been different too. In 1956 they briefly called themselves the “Black Jacks”, and then the “Quarrymen”. The insect allusion was, apparently, a tribute to US rock and roll singer Buddy Holly, an idol of Lennon and McCartney, whose band was called “The Crickets”.Much has been made over the years of the rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.When the Fab Four set out to conquer the United States, the country was in the midst of Beach Boys mania after the release of the album “Surfin’ USA” (1963).
John Lennon is the first artist known to have done it, for the cover of the single “Yellow Submarine”.“We’re more popular than Jesus now,” said John Lennon in a 1966 interview that nearly went unnoticed before sparking huge controversy.
In the United States the band’s records were burned in public by former fans, while in Mexico and South Africa Beatles songs were banned for a time.For Lennon, the “Jesus affair” was a turning point. Four decades later the Vatican finally absolved them, declaring in 2008 that Lennon’s remarks were just “showing off, bragging by a young English working-class musician who had… enjoyed unexpected success”.The “oldest” woman in the world, the Australopithecus called Lucy aged around 3.2 million years, owes her name to nothing other than the Fab Four song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »