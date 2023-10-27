Five men killed in shooting at inanda

On Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at 21:30, police at Inanda received a report of a shooting at Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti. When police officers arrived at the scene they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house. The deceased were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. It was established that all five deceased who are in their twenties, were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle.

From information gathered at the scene of the shooting incident, we cannot rule out the possibility that the motive is drug related. The crime scene was processed by detectives from the Provincial Task Team who investigate multiple murders. Investigations are continuing.

