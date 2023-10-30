Five key charts to watch in global commodities this week

Soaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil earnings continue with Shell Plc and BP Plc reporting. Elsewhere, spot gold has jumped above $2 000 an ounce for the first time since May amid geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty.

Here are five notable charts to consider in commodity markets as the week gets underway. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Metals Escalating tensions in the Middle East, a hazy economic outlook and mixed corporate earnings are driving plenty of momentum in bullion. Yet, it’s a clouded picture for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold’s swift acceleration to $2 000 was driven by traders covering short positions in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Agriculture With Halloween a few days away, it’s a good time to check in on sugar prices. Futures have been trading near a 12-year high as the market weighs an uncertain supply outlook. Shipping bottlenecks in top supplier Brazil are making it difficult for the sweetener to reach global markets, while faltering exports from India and Thailand have further weighed on prices. headtopics.com

Protein Bad news is piling up for the fake-meat industry. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. last week said it was reassessing a planned expansion of plant-based protein at an Illinois facility due to disappointing demand. The once-hot fake meat sector has faced a growing number of setbacks, with high prices and odd tastes and textures making the costly products easy to cross off shopping lists as consumers struggle with food inflation.

Oil Shell and BP round out Big Oil’s third-quarter earnings in the coming days. Last week, supermajor peers Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits amid weak performances by their oil-refining and chemical businesses, while European giants TotalEnergies SE and Eni SpA had more positive outcomes. The mixed results come amid a backdrop of a tightening global oil market, uncertain demand and ongoing supply risks associated with the Israel-Hamas war. headtopics.com

