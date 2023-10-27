Five key areas in N Zealand v S Africa World Cup final - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

The outcome the Rugby World Cup final could come down to five key aspects of the game when New Zealand take on South Africa at the Stade de France on Saturday.Many thought the experiment of a bench of seven forwards and one back, a so-called “7-1 split”, was dead after South Africa lost to Ireland in the pool stage but the Springboks are taking a major risk in putting all their faith in forward power.

Their “bomb squad” made a massive impact in previous games against France and England in which they had a 5-3 split. But they obviously feel they need more forward power to overcome the All Blacks if it turns into an arm-wrestle in wet conditions.

