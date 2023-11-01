Five accused in trucks burning case in Mpumalanga denied bail

The accused, Nelson Khulekani Shongwe (29), Sibusiso Emmanuel Mthethwa (38), Fundile Albert Mpondo (41), Mafika William Sibanda and Nkosikhona Gumede (27), who are members of the African Truck Drivers Association, are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is satisfied with the courts denying the accused bail.

