Fitch Keeps South Africa's Credit Rating Unchanged, Expects Less Load Shedding in 2024

While the country could see less load shedding this year, Fitch is concerned about the country's weak growth prospects and ballooning government debt. Fitch expect government debt will reach 83.2% of GDP this year, which is well above the median of BB-graded countries (52%). ANC could lose its majority in the May 2024 general election, but this is unlikely to result in major changes in economic policy, the agency said.

The international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has kept South Africa's credit rating unchanged, predicting that load shedding will ease in 2024 – but took a grim view on the country's growth prospects and ballooning government debt. Fitch's rating remains at 'BB-' with a stable outlook, which is in line with S&P's rating (also BB-). Moody’s rates South Africa slightly higher: at Ba2, which is equivalent to the BB rating Fitch and S&P use. In its ratings report, released on Friday, Fitch projected that the local economy would grow by 0.9% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025, from an estimated 0.5% in 202





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seismic Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape Ahead of 2024 General ElectionsWith the 2024 general elections expected to be as important as the first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa is witnessing a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape. Opposition parties are joining forces to challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which might dip below 50% in the upcoming elections. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also elected new leadership.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

South Africa Faces Uncertainty and Economic Challenges in 2024This year is promising to be another year filled with uncertainty, job losses, pension reforms, and economic challenges in South Africa. Big corporations are announcing retrenchments, adding to the country's high unemployment rate. The South African Reserve Bank has labeled the challenges in the domestic economy as 'domestic idiosyncrasies', increasing the country's risk premium.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Anticipated Revival of South African Real Estate Market in 2024The South African real estate market is expected to revive in 2024 due to a drop in the repo rate leading to lower mortgage rates. There is a possibility of another rate increase in January before home loan interest rates start to moderate.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Amazon to Launch South African Marketplace in 2024Amazon is set to enter the South African e-commerce market in 2024, leveraging its major strengths and recognisable brand. Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, is aware of the threat Amazon poses. Experts believe Amazon will face challenges in establishing itself in South Africa.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South Africans Not Expecting Better FTTH Prices in 2024Feedback from major fibre network operators suggests that South Africans should not anticipate better fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in 2024. While the price per Mbps has decreased, operators have been cutting entry-level packages and pushing customers towards more expensive options. However, efforts are being made to provide more affordable products in lower-income areas.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »