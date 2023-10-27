First Recording Of A Dying Human Brain Reveals ‘Life Recall’ Activity

For the first time, human brain activity in the final seconds before death has been recorded, showing a 'rhythmic activity' similar to that seen while we are dreaming. The finding has finally given some credence to accounts of near-death experiences, in which life flashes before your eyes, in a phenomenon dubbed by researchers as "life recall." The discovery was made by Dr Raul Vicente while treating an 87-year-old man with epilepsy at the University of Tartu in Estonia.

It appeared that the kind of waves that occur while dreaming, retrieving memories, and processing information were activated during the brain's final moments. “Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences,” suggests Zemmar. What is particularly curious to the researchers is that activity continued even after the heart had stopped beating.

