First foreign nationals and wounded leave Gaza for Egypt - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

The limited evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel, which has been bombarding the densely populated enclave and has sent in ground troops in response to an attack by Hamas fighters on Israel on October 7.
Three buses carrying 160 foreign passport holders had set off from Gaza, an official on the Gazan side of the border said. Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, 15km from Rafah and also plans to direct some patients to several permanent hospitals in its Sinai region or further afield in the city of Ismailia, for the most serious cases.
“Those require advanced surgeries that can’t be done here because of the lack of capabilities, especially women and children,” said Abu Taeema. Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7 have killed at least 8 796 Palestinians, including 3 648 children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
A list appearing to show the first batch of foreign passport holders cleared for evacuation, published on the Facebook page of the Gaza border crossings authority, showed groups from Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Jordan, Australia, Czech Republic and Finland, as well as staff from some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Two Filipino doctors working for medical aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) were expected to be among the first to leave Gaza, a Philippine foreign ministry official said.
