First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on X social media platform called Wednesday's crossing "a hugely important first step". "We are working with Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure the crossing stays open so all British nationals can get to safety in the coming days," he wrote.

Britain said it had officials on the ground assisting people and would be providing transport to a reception centre in Cairo where they would be offered food and water as well as access to communications to speak with their families.

Those teams will also help arrange onward travel via commercial flights, including supporting people with emergency travel documents, it added.The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee will discuss ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid as part of its regular agenda as the issue was not so urgent for Ankara as for some other countries, its chair said on Wednesday.

