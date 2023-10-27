First Axing At Man Utd 'Revealed' Amid New Owner Talks

, chief executive officer Richard Arnold is expected to be the first departure from Old Trafford should the British billionaire complete his minority stake in the Red Devils.

Arnold has been in his position since succeeding Ed Woodward early last year, but the abovementioned publication claims that with the club's board set to vote on selling a 25% stake to Ratcliffe, the 52-year-old's future at the Theatre of Dreams is in jeopardy.

It is believed Ratcliffe wants to oversee the sporting side of the club when he comes in, and part of his plan is to alter the staff structure. Arnold's termination would not be entirely a sporting decision, but the same report claims that he understands that his departure is likely given the INEOS owner's ambitions.£1.3 billion (R29.7 billion), such a deal is very intricate and would take several weeks to complete, meaning that Arnold's job is safe for the short term. headtopics.com

