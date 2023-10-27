Firefighters battle to quell Germiston landfill blaze

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni are struggling to contain a blaze that erupted at the Simmer and Jack landfill site.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Tladi cautioned motorists in the vicinity of the Geldenhuys interchange: “Due to strong winds blowing in different directions, nearby residents and motorists are cautioned when approaching the interchange and other surrounding routes as well because of possible vision obscurement which might lead to fatal crashes.”

