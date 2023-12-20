Firefighters Battle Blaze in Simon's Town for Over 24 Hours

Firefighting bodies continue to battle the inferno that has been blazing in Simon’s Town for more than 24 hours. The fire started on private property and spread into SANParks and SA Navy properties on the mountain slopes surrounding the Cape Peninsula town early yesterday morning. This morning, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse commended all those involved in fighting the fire, including volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the night.

He said that three choppers were still water-bombing the area and more than 300 staff were on the ground. “Only a single derelict building was damaged last night at around 20:00 on the grounds of the SA Navy. The threat to the houses in Victory, Horatio and Barnard streets was averted in the early hours of this morning. Residents of Harbour Heights were evacuated as a precaution just before 01:00,” he said. “Five firefighters sustained injuries and two were taken to the hospita





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Win Tickets to Drumstruck at Silvermist Wine Estate in Cape TownEnter for a chance to win double adult show tickets to Drumstruck at Silvermist Wine Estate in Cape Town. Drumstruck is a unique African drum-theatre production combined with a wine tasting experience.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Families in Cape Town's Redhill settlement fear homelessness as shacks are demolishedFamilies living in shacks in the Redhill informal settlement near Scarborough in Cape Town are being moved to new housing in Dido Valley, above Simon’s Town. But as the shacks are demolished, backyarders and tenants who have been living there fear they will be left homeless.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Rugby Tens Championship Kicks Off in Cape TownThe third edition of the Rugby Tens Championship (R10C) kicked off in Cape Town, South Africa with six franchises competing in various categories. The tournament showcased professional and Academy rugby in a highly competitive day of matches.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

City of Cape Town investigator acted 'inappropriately and shockingly' in son's murder case, court findsA former police officer who now heads a City of Cape Town investigative unit approached a magistrate presiding over a murder case in which his son is an accused, a move which another court has found ‘highly inappropriate’.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Cape Town City Closing Gap on Inactive Mamelodi SundownsCape Town City have closed the gap on an inactive Mamelodi Sundowns through their impressive league form of late. Now they have a chance to leapfrog the leaders. Even if temporarily.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Dentistry Meets Spa at Dr Yudelman's State-of-the-Art Facility in Cape TownExperience a new level of dental care at Dr Yudelman's practice in Cape Town. The facility offers a spa-like atmosphere with ocean views and top-notch equipment. Education is prioritized for each appointment.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »