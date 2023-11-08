Fire at Bree City Mall in Johannesburg CBD leaves eight shops burnt

Another fire in the Johannesburg CBD – at the Bree City Mall – has left at least eight shops burnt. No deaths were recorded, but the number of fires in the city remains a concern. In the early hours of Wednesday, Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) battled to put out a fire that had engulfed eight shops in the Bree City Mall on the corner of Rahima Moosa and Polly streets in Johannesburg.

'Two small shops caught on fire and spread to the other six because of the content of the shops and because they usually lock them with aluminium doors which are hard to break down. No injuries have been reported.' Bystanders claim the fire could have been caused by faulty appliances when the electricity came back on after load shedding between 2am and 4am. Joburg EMS said fire inspectors are still investigating the cause of the fire, which was extinguished

