Find a proper fit: A comparison of popular trading platforms with Fxview

Featuring nine global trading time frames, 30 default indicators, and market execution for trading orders, MT4 is a popular choice for traders seeking to access international financial markets, including forex, commodities, and indices, all from a single platform interface.This wide operating system compatibility means that traders can trade anytime (during the market operating hours), anywhere, and on any device that suits their convenience.
On top of all these features, the MT4 News Section feeds a 24/5 stream of market news, economic developments and company news directly into the trading platform interface, keeping traders fully informed about day-to-day changes that could affect asset prices. MT5 is the successor to MT4 and while it includes all the features already discussed, it also offers several enhancements and additional advantages.
A Market Depth chart giving insights into the current state of demand and supply for trading instruments and their underlying assets. Like MT4, MT5 features the MQL4 programming language plus one more language: MQL5.The exceptional features of ActTrader include its advanced analytical charting capabilities, such as a suite of 48 default indicators and detachable Windows to make it easier to view charts.
In terms of compatibility, ActTrader is available for Windows operating systems, iOS, Android and Web Trader across different devices. Unlike its counterparts, MT4/5, ActTrader boasts three distinctive interfaces – the Fx Voyager toolbar, Application Menu, and Skins.
