Financial Chokehold Endangers Children, Disabled, and Elderly

It is shocking that hundreds of society’s most vulnerable people – children, the handicapped, the elderly and victims of abuse – could find themselves on the street because the Gauteng government is choking off their financial support.

This administration, let us not forget, was the one on whose watch 144 people died in what has become known as the Life Esidimeni scandal. Those people were shunted off to new care homes and shelters on the whim of bureaucrats.

