Financial Analyst Developer (SQL) - Western Cape Claremont

The successful candidate will possess an Undergraduate Degree in Finance/Actuarial Science/Accounting/Mathematics or similar field with 2+ years’ work experience solving financial business problems using technology including strong SQL Server skills, building financial solutions in SQL Server and supporting software development frameworks & exposure to financial calculations and data analysis in a software environment.Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.

