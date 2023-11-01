Financial Analyst Developer (SQL) - Western Cape Claremont

The successful candidate will possess an Undergraduate Degree in Finance/Actuarial Science/Accounting/Mathematics or similar field with 2+ years’ work experience solving financial business problems using technology including strong SQL Server skills, building financial solutions in SQL Server and supporting software development frameworks & exposure to financial calculations and data analysis in a software environment.Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »