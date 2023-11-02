Financial Analyst Developer (SQL)

Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.Extend and maintain existing software solutions.Undergraduate Degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science.Experience/Skills –Strong SQL Server skills.Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis in a software environment.Pricing, structuring, analysing or trading financial and investment products experience.

