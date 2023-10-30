The International Crisis Group says more than a million people will fail to vote in the DRC because of conflict in the east.The African Union and international actors were urged to work closely to help the DRC hold credible elections.

This was due to fighting mostly in the eastern part of the country, in North Kivu and surrounding areas, where rebel groups are concentrated, the rights group said. President Felix Tshisekedi will be seeking a second and last constitutional term in the December poll. He will probably face challenges fromwhose names are before the Independent National Electoral Commission, also known by its French name, Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI).The ICG said there were concerns that the results would be contested because of an uneven electoral playing field.

Onesphore Sematumba, ICG analyst for the DRC and Burundi, said international partners, as well as the African Union (AU), should work with political stakeholders in the DRC to avoid bloodshed in the event of disputed results.International actors, starting with African powers influential in Kinshasa, as well as Western actors, should encourage the government and opposition to find compromises on contentious issues and stand ready to offer mediation if the results are contested. headtopics.com

Richard Moncrieff, the ICG's acting director of the Great Lakes Project, said the CENI has a central role to play in bringing together political parties to discuss the country's preparedness for the polls.

Some of the suggestions tabled by ICG to help the DRC move towards more transparent, credible, and violence-free elections are: After the state of siege in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri was partially lifted, authorities in these regions need to be especially watchful to guarantee that political liberties are respected during the election season. headtopics.com

