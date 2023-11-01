‘Fighting for his life’: Cheslin Kolbe talks funny flag fumble [watch]

The squad returned home from France on Tuesday, 31 October, and will kick off their week-long tour across the country.WATCH: FLAG ALMOST SUFFOCATES SPRINGBOKS’ CHESLIN KOLBE In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Cheslin Kolbe is seen struggling with the SA flag while the rest of the Springboks celebrate on stage.

Moments earlier, the star – who had been sent off in the last 10 minutes of the final against New Zealand’s All Blacks – walked onto the pitch with the flag in his arms.But while lifting the flag, it quickly became tangled around his face, and the player struggled to set himself free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: RWC: Cheslin Kolbe’s Son Munches on Gold Medal After Springboks’ Win: “Breakfast of Champions”Cheslin Kolbe celebrated the Springboks' win against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup. Kolbe gave his son his medal to wear and the baby boy munched on it.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: [LOOK] Why Springboks’ Cheslin Kolbe is still wearing wrist tape from RWC?Here's why Springboks fan-favourite player Cheslin Kolbe hasn't taken off his wrist tape even after the Rugby World Cup.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Humble: Cheslin Kolbe gives RWC medal to tiny fan [watch]SA's favourite Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to win over Mzansi's hearts with his kind and humble gestures.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ‘Your faith kept us going’- Cheslin Kolbe’s adorable message to wife Layla'You were always trusting for the World Cup victory that would make up for the tough times,' Cheslin said of his wife.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: The Kiffness receives backlash for mocking Cheslin Kolbe'Too soon,' – This was how Springboks fans reacted to a tweet posted by well-known musician and producer – David ‘The Kiffness’ Scott.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: RWC: Cheslin Kolbe’s Sweet Moment With His Young Fan on Stage at Multichoice Captures HeartsSouth African rugby player Cheslin Kolbe inspires many young kids, and the star recently had a sweet moment with his young fan on stage at Multichoice in Randburg.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »