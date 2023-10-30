FIFA punish Spanish chief after kiss scandal

FIFA has now announced the punishment handed to the former president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, following the kissing scandal that erupted in August.

Rubiales came under serious scrutiny after he inappropriately kissed Spain women's team star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after they won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.After being suspended from his role in the Spanish FA, FIFA have now confirmed his punishment: a three-year ban from all football.

A statement from the organisation reads:"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. headtopics.com

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days."In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

