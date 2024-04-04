Fiat Considering Internal Combustion Engine Option for 500e Model

Fiat’s zero-emissions 500e model may be in the market to receive an internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, following declining global interest in electric models. In certain global markets, the automaker’s offerings are limited by as little as two models, one of which is the all-electric 500e.

Recent reports suggest that Fiat is contemplating introducing an ICE option for the 500e.

