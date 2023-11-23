FIA to Test Computer Vision at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

At this weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA will be testing out Computer Vision to assist analysts at its Remote Operations Centre. The use of AI comes amidst the ever-increasing frequency of drivers breaking track limits during races. AI would assist in helping the FIA focus on decisions that need human intervention while AI deals with more obvious infringements. During this year’s Austrian Grand Prix, there were some 1 200 potential transgressions of track limits.

Humans monitor these infringements and the FIA revealed this week that only four people were on hand to monitor the passage of 20 vehicles through the Red Bull Ring. A track limits infringement occurs when a car has all four wheels over the line indicating track limits





