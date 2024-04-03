FF Plus sees growing appeal in South Africa's townships

During an interview, Dr Pieter Groenewald of the FF Plus discusses his party's growing appeal in South Africa's townships and their support for the Cape exit. He also talks about identity politics, minority communities, mother-tongue language, and their push to ban affirmative action and BBBEE policies.

