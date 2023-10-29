Just in time for the beginning of the festive season, and with summer in full bloom, this annual highlight offers a sparkling array of experiences for bubbly aficionados and newcomers alike.Taking place over two days, the festival will unfold at the Franschhoek Huguenot Monument. The region is famed for producing Cap Classiques of exceptional quality, and the festival will feature over 20 local producers, including well-established estates and boutique and emerging producers.

Not to be outdone, Leigh-Anne Williams, a popular local radio host, will serve as the event’s MC, while DJ Charles Lusengo from Johannesburg will keep the energy high with his Latino, house and beach-club fusion tunes.The festival boasts a garden-party-style atmosphere and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly. The dress code this year is classic white and blue, with a sprinkling of silver for that extra Franschhoek flair.

Moodley adds, ‘It also enables us to collaborate with fellow masters of their craft – the same characteristics that inspire and drive us to grow and preserve wealth, such as patience, meticulous attention to detail and even the need to take calculated risks, will also be evident in the top-quality bubbly, delectable dishes and live music that visitors will experience at the festival.’ headtopics.com

This event is sure to elevate your December spirit with fine bubbles, wonderful food and entertainment.