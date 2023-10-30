Ferrari 499P Modificata: Limited-series sports prototype

Ferrari presented the Ferrari 499P Modificata, a strictly limited-series car for non-competitive track use, at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit today to celebrate the company’s historic return to the top class of endurance racing in the 2023 season. The 499P Modificata is a substantially modified version of the 499P that triumphed in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year, and aims at setting a new benchmark for track driving thrills.

The new 499P Modificata is a strictly limited-series track car, reserved for non-competitive use. Photo by Ferrari Its obvious derivation from the 499P makes the 499P Modificata the highest-performance closed-wheel car that Ferrari has ever proposed for non-competitive use on the track. The cars will be fielded in the new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme that, from 2024, will run alongside the existing F1 Clienti programme. This enables 499P Modificata owners to participate in a number of events on international tracks every year, with Ferrari taking care of logistics, track-side assistance and maintenance.

The powertrain is equipped with a 200 kW (272 cv) electric motor with a differential and an Energy Recovery System (ERS) which recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800 volt battery pack was developed using the company's Formula 1 experience. The power unit is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

With respect to the 499P, the 499P Modificata uses specific Pirelli tyres that were developed for predictable handling and to maximise feedback in non-competitive driving, making them quick to warm up and promoting consistent grip levels for multiple laps over sheer peak performance.

The driver can activate the system using a button on the back of the steering wheel; the extra power is only available when the accelerator is pushed to full throttle and for a duration of no more than 7 seconds per activation. The maximum number of activations per lap depends on the track type and battery energy balance: the system automatically deactivates below a certain charge threshold and then reactivates when energy recovery has recharged the battery to an appropriate level.