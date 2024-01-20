Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term as DR Congo President: Can He Bring Peace?

Félix Tshisekedi is being sworn in for a second term as Democratic Republic of Congo president following a chaotic, disputed election. He has another five years to improve the fortunes of a nation where more than 70% of people live in extreme poverty and decades of conflict have plagued the lives of millions.

So can Mr Tshisekedi bring that long yearned-for peace to DR Congo? Or have heightened violence and the president's campaign pledge to go to war with neighbouring Rwanda ruined any chances of that? During both of his presidential campaigns, Mr Tshisekedi has vowed to tackle the unrest in eastern DR Congo. Dozens of armed groups - including the notorious M23 - battle for control of land, and the region's abundant minerals, which include gold, diamonds and cobalt, essential for batteries in mobile phones and electric cars. Last year, conflict between the groups flared after a months-long lull and the number of people forced to flee their homes reached a record 6.9 million, according to the U





