Fedusa: Austerity not the answer

Parliament committee raises concerns about misleading information on the Bela Bill and a look at the latest news from the Middle East.Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale: Commission for Gender EqualityNa’eem Jeenah: The Afro-Middle East Centre

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'Trade union federations want Finance Ministerthe minister Enoch Godongwana to protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

THESANEWS: Austerity TIME: Worsening budget deficit confirmed in MTBPSTime to hunker down and prepare for budget cuts, as worsening budget deficit is confirmed by Finance Minister's MTBPS.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Transnet and Eskom stunting economic growth: Ehrenreich - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Ehrenreich says Transnet and Eskom are the main reasons why the South African Economy is sluggish.

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditionsThe Minister of Finance placed new conditions on the ailing utility’s R250 billion debt relief and tabled amendments to the Eskom Debt Relief Act to give him power to reduce future allocations.

REUTERSAFRİCA: South Africa amends Eskom debt relief, making loans interest-bearingSouth Africa's government has amended its debt-relief terms for struggling state power utility Eskom so that loans to the company will be interest-bearing rather than interest-free, the National Treasury said on Wednesday at a mid-term budget review.

MONEYWEB: Eskom on perilous and ‘unsustainable path’‘Eskom, despite all of the massive tariff increases that we've all been subjected to, still isn't making enough money to cover its costs.

