FedAir: New planes fly guests to SA game lodges [photos]

“Many companies never get an opportunity to buy even one new aircraft. We have been afforded the opportunity to buy 6. Thank you to our board, shareholders, and employees. We are committed to aviation and tourism in South Africa,” FedAir CEO Mark Hurst said, at FedAir’s launch of these new aircraft.

The new Cessna Grand Caravan is equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient engines. This allows improved cruising speeds and enhanced sustainability. It operates between 22 and 25 flights a day out of its hubs in Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo and Kruger Mpumalanga International Airports.

“This aircraft is extremely popular and is enjoyed by many people ranging from the pilots who fly them, to the passengers who fly in them,” Hurst said.

